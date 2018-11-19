Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Sunday demanded that the case should be lodged against the K-Electric officials over killing a four-year-old child due to electrocution.

He said that the JI stay besides the family of Khizar, the resident of Surjani Town, who died allegedly due to the negligence of the power utility. “The case should be registered against the KE administration and officials of the concerned region as another innocent child lost his life owing to their carelessness,” he added.

The JI leader reminded that in the past same sort of incident took place in Malir when a child died of electrocution and in another incident Muhammad Umar aged eight lost his both arms when the electric wire fell on him in Ahsanabad, Super Highway. He said that the KE had been duly informed every time the wires fell but no action whatsoever was taken which ultimately laid to loss of human lives.

Hafiz Naeem said that in the recent incident, the area people lodged a complaint to the power utility for rectification but it did not send the maintenance staff while declaring the area ‘High Loss Zone’. “An innocent child eventually lost his life due to inhuman behavior of KE,” he said.

The JI city chief said the power utility has become a nuisance for the people of Karachi who are facing severe hardships due to its ‘poor’ performance. “The Load-shedding, over billing and power breakdown have increased the miseries of the people but there is no one to hold it accountable,” Hafiz Naeem added while terming the actions of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority against the KE as eyewash.

The JI leader was of the view that it was the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to ensure that the justice is served to the affected families and they are compensated. He said had the delinquents were punished for the previous incidents, much human lives could have been saved.