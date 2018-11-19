Share:

ISLAMABAD - The seven-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by Chief Commissioner Islamabad to investigate into the murder case of SP Tahir Dawar has started formal working and demanded the record of Safe City Cameras related to this case, an official source said here on Sunday.

He said that the Superintendent of Police Investigation Gulfam Nasir is heading the team and it also includes the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Shalimar Circle, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Crime Investigation Department, one representative each from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Investigating Officer of the case.

The JIT has been formed under Section 19 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The JIT will complete investigation within the stipulated time period as laid down in the ATA 1997, read the notification.

The JIT, the source said, would contact the family members of martyred SP including his brother to know about people in his close contacts and those visiting his home.

The JIT has also asked the authorities of Safe City Project about camera records including visual footages of sectors G-11, F-10 and exit as well as entry points of the City during the last seven days of the previous month.