ISLAMABAD - The Joint Investigation Team on transfer of Inspector General of Police Islamabad will submit its report to the Supreme Court today(Monday) and will seek more time from the apex court for further probe into misconduct and assets of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati, The Nation has learnt.

The Apex Court had taken a suo motu notice of the removal of IGP ICT and constituted a JIT headed by Director General National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi and senior officials of the Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau with the task to investigate the Swati’s family assets and paid tax details and misconduct as minister.

Well-placed sources informed The Nation that the JIT had recorded the statements of Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi, Azam Swati, former IGP ICT Jan Muhammad and head of poor family head Niaz Ahmed and it was proved during investigation that Azam Sawati encroached upon 11-kanal land of the Capital Development Authority.

They said that former IGP ICT Jan Muhammad had also ignored the orders of Federal Minister Swati. They mentioned that Swati tried to contact Jan Muhammad two days for launching complaint against of a family of Bajaur tribal district over the allegations of attack on his residence.

Jan Muhammad contacted with Swati after two days of the incident and suggested to him that he should have contacted the Rescue 15 for emergency relief.

Sources claimed that the government officials who appeared before the committee shared the facts of incident, revealing Swati had misguided the officials of Interior ministry.

The JIT also gathered details of Azam Swati’s bank accounts from the State Bank of Pakistan and tax and asserts details from the Federal Bureau of Revenue.

Azam Swati ordered the Islamabad police to take action against the poor family and also made a complaint to Prime Minister Imran Khan against former IGP Jan Muhammad over non-cooperation.

PM took action and issued order for removal of Jan Muhammad from the post of IG Islamabad, directing him to report to the Establishment Division.