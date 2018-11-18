Share:

Jourdan Dunn has credited her eight-year-old son Riley for keeping her motivated, even though she is normally her own ''best cheerleader''. The 28-year-old model - who has eight-year-old Riley from a previous relationship - is usually her own ''best cheerleader'' but thinking about her little boy can always give her the push she needs to get going. Asked what keeps her motivated, she said: ''Riley. And myself. I definitely try to be my own best cheerleader at times because I feel like everyone should."

If I'm having one of those days where I can't be bothered or feel down, seeing a picture of my son. He always encourages me.

''If he sees me down, he'll say, 'Mummy, you need to smile,' or, 'Mummy, it's not that bad.' He motivates me to want to do better.''

And Jourdan thinks her son is her greatest achievement.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she admitted: ''It's really cheesy but being a mum and having my son Riley [is my greatest achievement].''

Despite her enviable wardrobe, Jourdan would save one of her own baby outfits if her possessions were at risk.

She said: ''I still have the christening outfit that my mum had made for me when I was about six months old. That's one thing that if anything were to happen, I'd want to go back and grab that.''

The British beauty is thankful to have her family and an understanding modelling agency as she doesn't think she'd be able to combine parenting and her career so well without them.

She explained: ''As a parent, you make it work but if I didn't have my mum it would be quite difficult. Also, having an agency that understands they can't just bring certain things on to me as I need to think about planning. It's always hard being away from Riley but because I have that great support, it makes it easier.''