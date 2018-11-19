Share:

BADIN - Citizens of Badin are suffering badly due to low gas pressure in different localities including Shahbaz Road, Shah Burhan Road, Bhandapur and other dense populated areas.

Locals Adam Soomro, Saleh Soomro, Zahak Panhwar, Shafique Khatti, Kashif Abbasi and others alleged that an official of SSGC Badin in collaboration with contractor was obliging big hospitals, schools, hotels and others. They further alleged that these factories and hospitals were issued domestic connections instead of commercial ones, causing huge loss to national exchequer.

They said some officials were hiding their corruption and to prove their better performance pressure was maintained up to 6 pound deliberately causing domestic consumers suffered of such low pressure of natural gas.

They demanded of higher authorities to probe the matter and take action against the responsible persons.