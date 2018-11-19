Share:

SUI - Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General, Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday awarded prizes to the outstanding students of Military College Sui (MCS).

According to a Press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Annual Parents Day was held at Military College Sui where Commander Southern Command was the chief guest. A large number of senior civil and military officials, tribal elders and parents of the cadets attended the ceremony. Commander Southern Command awarded COAS trophy to champion Sher Shah House besides giving away prizes to the outstanding students, who achieved distinction in Academic year 2018.

The college also organised Science and Arts Exhibition, displaying innovative projects developed by the students. Military College Sui has been endeavouring to provide quality education to the youth of Balochistan.

The MCS cadets also proved their worth at PMA by winning coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ in 2017 and 2018 consecutively.

In 2017, ‘President’s Gold Medal’ was also won by a MCS cadet. Besides, the college has won various competitions at national and international levels.