Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that encroachments cannot be allowed on city pavements, roads and parks after clear instructions of the Supreme Court.

He expressed these views while inspecting the removal of encroachments from Katric Sohrab Road in the Cantonment Area of Saddar on Sunday along with Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and other officers.

The mayor said removal of encroachments from both sides of circular railway track was being planned also. Such works being carried out in Saddar and other areas of the city including Katric Sohrab Road where over hundred shops were removed including intercity bus terminal and illegally made shops in this area, he added. “Encroachers created trouble for pedestrians while earning millions of rupees; we will bring Karachi into its original shape for which we already have the support of citizens and traders community in Karachi,” he held.

The mayor met with citizens and reviewed the encroachments removal. Citizens thanked mayor for eliminating encroachments in Saddar and brought the Empress Market to its original shape.

Wasim Akhtar said Pakistan’s biggest encroachments were removed in Saddar with the help and cooperation of various civic organisation, police and Rangers. That is why this action was continued without any hurdle or loss. Removal of encroachments will continue in other areas of city also without any discrimination, he added. He said to shopkeepers to withhold their belongings from footpaths or these will be removed and they would themselves be responsible for any loss.

Replying to a query, he said that resistance was always made in all good works but these are not important. Most of the shopkeepers and traders have cooperated in this campaign and vacate the space in front of their shops or extended limits from drains, footpaths and park s after receiving notice from KMC for which we are thankful to them.

He said it was our duty to restore the beauty of this city which needs joint efforts from all citizens.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman while giving briefing on this occasion said that encroachments removal was being done peacefully and without any discrimination, though little resistance was faced at some places but situation overcame with the help of police and Rangers.