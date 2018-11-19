Share:

islamabad - National Highways and Motorway Police on Sunday recovered 242 bottles of liquor from a car at M2 Islamabad toll plaza and arrested the couple travelling in it.

The accused, identified as Naveed and Nargis, were later handed over to local police for futher investigation, said a news release. Meanwhile, Motorway Police arrested a proclaimed offender, Sehar Zubair, travelling from Faisalabad to Islamabad from Chakri. In another incident Motorway Police recovered a stolen car at Peshawar main plaza of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

The white corolla ED 187, model 2015 was bearing a fake number plate.