MULTAN - Mir Nadir Magsi won 3rd Thal Jeep rally after thrilling contest, here on Sunday.

According to result of 3rd Thal Jeep rally, Mir Nadir Magsi covered distance of 191 kilometres in two hours, 16 minutes and 51 seconds.

Sahibzada Sultan covered the same distance with margin of eight seconds. Sahibzada Sultan secured second position. His race timing remained two hours 16 minutes and 59 seconds.

Qadir Nawaz Sangi of Multan got third position while covering this distance in two hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds.