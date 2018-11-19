Share:

LAHORE - The police performance is gradually going down throughout the Punjab province while violent crime is on the rise.

The latest data compiled by the Punjab’s Central Police Office shows that the police performance has descended to an alarming level in the province with regard to the arrests of proclaimed offenders and gangs of armed robbers, police encounters, and recovery of illegal weapons. On the other hand, murders, armed robberies, and abductions are on the rise across the province.

According to official figures, the provincial police smashed at least 2,187 gangs of armed robbers by arresting their 5997 members during the first nine months of this year. Last year, police had arrested 6,888 members of at least 2,181 gangs during the same period.

During the first nine months of this year, the police recovered looted cash and valuables worth Rs 1.005 billion from criminals while last year the police had seized looted valuables worth 1.104 billion from the gangsters during the same period.

Similarly, during the current year (from January to September) the police arrested a total of 25,288 persons and registered as many cases against them in its campaign against illicit weapons. Last year during the same period, the police had arrested 27,383 persons and registered 27,383 cases against them.

According to police, they seized 8 hand-grenades, 682 Kalashnikovs, 1,619 rifles, and 3,445 guns, 19,878 pistols/revolvers and 310,023 cartridges during the first nine months of 2018. During the previous year, the police had recovered 22 hand-grenades, 800 Kalashnikovs, 2,091 rifles, and 4,202 guns, 20, 236 pistols/revolvers, and 407,037 cartridges.

The police record also reveals that the provincial police had arrested 28,624 court-absconders during the first nine months of 2017 but this year the figures dropped to 24,184 during the corresponding period. As far as the arrests of proclaimed offenders are concerned, the police arrested 68,013 POs during the first 9 months of this against last year’s 85,243 arrests of POs.

This year, the police reported significant decreased in the incidents of armed encounters with criminals if compared to the previous year. The record shows that at least 66 police encounters were reported by police during the first nine months of this year across the Punjab province. Last year, the police had reported at least 181 armed encounters.

At least 205 criminals were killed in police action during the first nine months of 2017 while this year the police killed at least 53 criminals in shootouts during the same period.

As police performance has descended, the incidents of murders, abductions, and robberies are rapidly increasing in the largest Punjab province. What to say about the unreported cases of crimes taking place in the province, where the law enforcement agency has publicly admitted its poor performance in dealing with cases of heinous crimes.

Police have failed to identify even a single suspect in no less than 12,000 crimes reported in first nine months of this year across the province. The latest police data shows that thousands of crimes including murder, robbery, kidnappings, burglary, and vehicle theft are going unpunished.

The police registered an overall 292,188 cases of crime during the first nine months of 2018 with substantial increase in the incidents of crime against person and crime against property. At least 62,071 cases were registered in the category of crime against property from January to September as compared to 59,584 such cases reported by police during the same period last year. Similarly, the police registered at least 39, 002 cases in the category of crime against person this year as compared to 37,939 such cases reported during the same period last year. On the other hand, more than 40,000 crimes are still under investigation.

Last week, Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi ordered the field officers to come forward and play their role in eliminating criminals in their respective districts. The police chief said that performance of police officers was being linked up with the arrest of proclaimed offenders, court-absconders and the recovery of illegal firearms. Similarly, the performance of the police officials will be gauged on the basis of police action against unregistered and unauthorized vehicles.

“This is the only way-forward for the police officers to discharge their duties for maintaining law and order and provision of timely justice to the people in the province,” the IGP said.

Amjad Javed Saleemi issued these directions while addressing the Regional Police Officers’ conference held at the Central Police Office in Lahore last week. All RPOs and DPOs attended the conference through video-link. Senior officers including Punjab Additional-IG Ejaz Hussain Shah, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Rao Sardar, Tariq Masood Yasin, Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh, RPO Sargodha Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Faisal Ali Rana, and Lahore DIG Waqas Nazir were present on this occasion.

It was decided in the conference that in case of lawlessness like situation, the anti-riot force will be ordered to operate as per given SOPs by using the concerned equipments as per evolved strategy in future. The anti-riot force will also be responsible for maintaining law and order with the backup support of district police. The officers also decided that all subversive and anti-state elements would be dealt strictly if they tried to take law into their hands.

In order to equip the anti-riot units, four eater canons would be distribution among Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala districts. The process has also been initiated to purchase two new water-canons for the police department.

It was also decided that water filtration plants would be installed in all Police Lines of the province for the welfare of policemen. Also, the participants of the meeting approved the criterion for members of dispute resolution committees including selection procedure structure, roles and responsibilities, code of ethics, and legal frame work for amicable settlement of disputes among locals.

The committees will operate independently and starts working within a couple of weeks. The members of these committees must be residents of the concerned district and they should be impartial and have good repute. The committees will comprise of retired judges, professors, religious scholars, lawyers, retired government servants and senior journalists.

