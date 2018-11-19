Share:

LAHORE : Kappenberger Roy Alberto has been appointed as the new general manager of Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore. Roy has worked in the hospitality industry for over 25 years. Prior to his recent assignment as GM of Marriott Islamabad since March 2017, he was cluster GM of Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel and Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Copenhagen Denmark in 2009.

Speaking about the appointment at Pearl-Continental Hotel, Roy said: “Becoming part of the Pearl-Continental team is a wonderful opportunity for me. The quality of the service, facilities and the team are second to none and I’m thrilled that I can use all my experience at such an exciting time to deliver a quality branded hotel.”

He continued: “I believe that true substantial and sustainable success is only obtainable with and through the selection and retention of the right people as well as dedicated and genuine leadership. Individualized service with a personal touch, customer care and consistently high-quality delivery are decisive in achieving long-term success in any kind of business.”

Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts are the largest collections of five-star hotels in Pakistan with properties in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gwadar, Bhurban, and Muzaffarabad. Pearl-Continental Hotels is a subsidiary of Hashoo Group who also operates Marriott Hotels in Islamabad and Karachi through a franchise system.