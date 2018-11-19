Share:

COFFS HARBOUR - Dominant Frenchman Sebastien Ogier clinched his sixth world rally title Sunday in a gripping final race of the year at Australia, denying Belgian Thierry Neuville and Estonia’s Ott Tanak maiden crowns. In one of the closest seasons of recent times, the M-Sport Ford driver came to Coffs Harbour with a three-point cushion over Hyundai’s Neuville and 23 in front of Toyota ace Tanak. All he needed to do was stay ahead of the Belgian and in touch with Tanak over the three days of frantic driving along dusty and slippery roads. The experienced campaigner and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia did just that, getting an early edge when Neuville lost 40 seconds on day one after blowing a tyre.–AFP