JHELUM-Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday once again unleashed verbal onslaught on political foes while accusing the previous PML-N government of using all resources on Lahore, the provincial capital. He was addressing a rally here in Jhelum on Sunday.

"Rs1500 billion were given to Balochistan but not even a single state-of-art hospital could be built there", regretted the minister.

Taking a jibe at former railways minister, Fawad taunted that Saad Rafique, who entered politics on a bike, was travelling in luxury vehicles today.

"When we seek accountability from them [opposition], they accuse us of hindering proceedings of the parliament.

Pakistan wouldn't function accordingly if [Senate chairman] continues to run the House in similar fashion", warned the firebrand minister. He added that opposition walks out of the parliament when government vows to arrest the 'robbers.'