More than 100 passengers stranded at Kuwait airport for the last three days arrived at Lahore airport on Sunday. It is worth mentioning here that Kuwait Air flight KU-203 had left more than 100 Pakistani Umrah passengers at Kuwait airport unattended instead of transporting them to Lahore on Friday last. Emotional scenes were witnessed at Allama Iqbal International Airport when the passengers arrived and their relatives received them. Passengers and their relatives embraced one another and breathed a sigh of relief. A CAA officer said that above said the flight was scheduled to arrive Lahore on Friday with above stranded passengers but passengers were left behind due to unknown reasons. Afzal, one of the stranded passengers, while talking to the media persons in Pakistan on social media said that they were in a very pathetic conditions at Kuwait airport after airline left them behind due to unknown reasons. He said that Kuwait airline staff was not cooperating with them neither they were being provided with food nor letting them to go out of the airport. Passengers have spent the money they were carrying with them and now they were left on the mercy of airport authorities of Kuwait airport. There were senior citizens youngsters and children among the stranded passengers. No representative of foreign office I Kuwait contacted them to know the situation or facilitate them. Afzal requested Chief Justice of Pakistan, Foreign Minister and other relevant authorities to take action against the unlawful act of Kuwait airways officials so that airline could not put any other passenger in trouble in future as they faced. –Staff Reporter