ISLAMABAD - The police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for main procession of Eid Milad ul Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (November 21) and strict patrolling will be ensured during the procession and other religious gatherings in the federal capital. According to police plan, the police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. Procession will start from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and will culminate near the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes, the police source said.

Following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Islamabad Police (SSP) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties. The police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner. As many as 2000 cops including 250 traffic cops will perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties. The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts lying in the route of the procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security. The route of the procession has been divided into four various sectors and four SPs, seven DSPs and twenty four Inspectors will lead security duties and monitor the security arrangements in various sectors. Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also devised a special plan for smooth traffic flow and to avoid inconvenience to the road users. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed will lead 250 ITP personnel on this occasion to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and divert traffic on alternate routes.

Close liaison will be maintained with organizers of the procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of the procession and metal detectors will be used for checking participants.