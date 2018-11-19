Share:

ISLAMABAD : he government has released Rs 9.327 million for various projects of petroleum division out of total allocation of Rs 463.17 million under Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19. According to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, the government released an amount of Rs2.747 million for the project appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin coal field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh for which an amount of Rs14.61 million was allocated under PSDP 2018-19. Similarly an amount of Rs2.921 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas, district Lasbella, Balochistan, for which an amount of Rs14.6 million was released for current fiscal year. For the project exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol Aeras, Balochistan, an amount of Rs 3.66 million out of total allocation of Rs18.3 million has been released.