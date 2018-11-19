Share:

ISLAMABAD :The exports of petroleum products from the country during first four months of current financial year 2018-19 increased by 94.14 percent against the exports during same period of previous year. The petroleum products and coal export rose to $187.55 million in July-October 2018-19 against the exports worth of $96.61 percent during same period of previous year, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On year-on year basis the petroleum group and coal export also increased by 84.2 percent to $41.73 million in October 2018 as compared to the exports of $22.65 million in same month of previous year. According to details, the export of petroleum crude during Jul-Oct 2018-19 rose to $104.166 million from $33.1 million thus posting a sharp increase of 214 percent. Similarly, the export of petroleum production also increased by 36 percent to $55 million from 40.24 million than the last year.

It may be noted that the overall merchandise export during the period under review also witnessed an increase of 3.48 percent as it increased to $7.282 billion during first four months of current fiscal year against the exports worth of $7.037 billion in same period of previous year.