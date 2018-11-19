Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Football Association (PFA) has extended its all-out support to Pakistan Football Federation President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat for the upcoming elections of the federation.

The meeting of PFA executive committee was held the other day, which was attended five out of six members including PFA president Naveed Haider Khan, Vice Presidents Raja Ishtiaq, Sheikh Khalid, Sheikh Iqbal, Chaudhry Naeem whereas sixth member Rana Shaukat, PFA Vice President, couldn’t attend the meeting due to his personal commitments but he, along with others, reaffirmed his support for Faisal as PFF president. In this regard, a resolution was passed by majority of the members of PFA executive committee, who extended their overwhelming unconditional support to Faisal in the upcoming elections.

Sheikh Iqbal said: “Makhdoom Faisal has worked tirelessly for the development of football in the last 12 years. I have been playing since 1966 and I know that at that time when Faisal took over PFF as president, it had no office, no structure, no league for men, no women football, no education courses for coaches, referees and other technical officials.”

Sheikh Khalid said: “The PFF had no national team structure prior to Makhdoom Faisal, who, after taking over, created U-12, U-14, U-16, U-19 and U-23 national teams, which brought quality to our national players with international coaches and best nutrition and despite 3 years football turmoil due to previous government interference, the PFF conducted may competitions after getting back the office and our national teams ended up 3rd in SAFF and national U-15 team finishing runners-up in the SAFF U-15 Championship, which is a major achievement and we want to continue development by ensuring continuity in PFF.”