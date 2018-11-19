Share:

ISLAMABAD - National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines has resumed operations on Muscat route which were abandoned by the previous management over a year ago.

PIA Spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar said on Sunday that the decision was taken after anticipating high traffic flow on the route.

He said a PIA flight PK229 took off from Lahore Airport for Oman last night, carrying around 141 passengers. The spokesperson said the national flag carrier would operate twice weekly flights on Saturday and Sunday.

With introduction of these flights PIA will have a total of nine flights to Muscat with seven other operating from Peshawar, Turbat and Gwadar.

Mashhood said PIA has also decided to restore its Sialkot-Sharjah route with twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Friday. The fights from Sialkot will commence from this Tuesday after which the airline will have five flights per week including three from Turbat to Gwadar.

He said the decision to widen the business network came directly from PIA President and Chief Executive Officer, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who ordered the commercial department to follow a robust strategy to increase the airline’s market access and revenues.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik in a statement said that the national airline will rise to glory with the provision of facilities to passengers.

He said it is also being planned to start flight operation from Lahore to some more foreign destinations.