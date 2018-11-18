Share:

The daylong visit of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to United Arab Emirates (UAE) suggests that Pakistan is still struggling with the balance of payment crisis. The real object of PM’s visit is securing a financial package for Pakistan. However, other matters of mutual interest will also be discussed in the meeting. Not forgetting that the recent visit is a third exchange between the officials of the two nations since Imran had taken up the PM office. The frequent exchange of visits between the two sides shows that both sides are eager to strike deals that are beneficial to both sides.

Imran’s earlier visits to the two friendly countries –Saudi Arabia and China– had already borne fruits. It is not unlikely that UAE will also follow suit. The strategy of the ruling party of spreading the taking of loan is a prudent one. This strategy will allow Pakistan some space to bargain the otherwise strict conditions that International Monetary Fund (IMF) imposes on any loan-seeking nation.

If the visit of Imran achieves the desired results, it will further reduce the amount Pakistan will need from IMF to stabilise its economy. The lesser the bailout package from IMF the better. It’s not to say that accepting the terms and conditions of the IMF will necessarily harm Pakistan. However, it is also true that most countries that have knocked the door of IMF for a bailout package have fallen into a perpetual debt crisis.

However, it is also true that no aid comes without an agenda. UAE will also want something in return if it gives financial assistance to Pakistan. UAE, which initially though of Gwadar as a rival to Dubai, has realised what benefits she can reap from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the long run. The geostrategic and geopolitical situation in South Asia will change rapidly with a fully operational Gwadar port. And UAE does not want to lose the potentials of investments in Gwadar –the economic funnel for the whole region.

Contrary to the earlier apprehensions of the UAE that Gwadar will harm its economy – which is mainly dependent on global trade – the experts think that Pakistani trade with China will boost the UAE economy. UAE has already reconsidered its misplaced fears and instead it has expressed the desire to invest in Pakistan in the form of establishing an oil refinery and an energy terminal. All these developments are positive ones. Considering the events and gestures of cooperation between the two sides in the recent past, it is not wrong to assume that UAE will assist Imran’s government to improve and consolidate its ties with Pakistan.