SHIKARPUR - The assistant superintendent of police claimed to have recovered two villagers, who had been kidnapped one and half month ago, after an encounter held in limits of Kot-Shahoo police station.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Sunday, ASP Farooque Amjad said that after receiving the information that a group of kidnappers was trying to sell its kidnappees to another group for Rs one million, a special police team headed by Muhammad Ayub Dogar and Muhammad Alam Jato, SHOs of New Faujdari and Kot-Shahoo Police Stations respectively, cordoned off the area on late Saturday night.

On seeing besiege, the kidnappers opened indiscriminate firing on raiding team while police also retaliated in the same manner, resultantly kidnappers fled from the scene taking benefit of darkness and leaving behind two kidnappees who later identified as Abubakar, 22, and Moula Bakhsh, 26, of village Karik, town of Ubaro district Ghotki.

ASP Shikarpur also presented the released villagers before media and who conceded who had kidnapped through making voice calls by luring female voice from designated place Machi Bando, area of Ghouspur town of Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Replying to a question about curbing such incidents, the ASP informed that a proposal for establishing “Revirine Force” is under consideration.

The released kidnappees handed over to their heirs after completing necessary formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 22-year-old youth identified as Syes Shoaib Shah, 25, of Shikarpur has also been kidnapped by luring female voice on reaching designated place “Machi Bando”, but police are still clueless to trace his whereabouts.

However, it is high time for people of Sindh especially northern Sindh to aware from the tactics of kidnappers who use the modern techniques to kidnap them through luring voice calls in female voice and demand millions of rupees for their release.