MILAN - European champions Portugal became the first team to qualify for the Nations League semi-finals after holding Italy to a 0-0 draw at the San Siro.

The Portuguese -- despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo -- progressed with one match to play, and are sure to finish top of Group A3, with Italy’s hopes in the tournament over. Poland had already been relegated to League B. Roberto Mancini’s Italians needed a win to keep their hopes of advancing to the final four next June alive, but despite pushing Portugal for over an hour in front of 73,000 spectators at the San Siro, could not find a way through.

Instead, they earned a goalless draw which echoed the stalemate against Sweden a year ago that ended their hopes of reaching the World Cup in Russia. “It’s really satisfying to reach the final phase of this competition,” said coach Fernando Santos. “But it was a very difficult match, above all the first half when I have to admit we had a lot of difficulties.”

Santos’ side had beaten Italy 1-0 in Lisbon and withstood early pressure from the hosts with Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile both going close in the first half. Portugal threatened after the break as William Carvalho was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma and substitute Joao Mario fired over the bar. Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini celebrated his 100th Italy cap, exactly 14 years to the day since his debut against Finland.

Insigne forced a save from Rui Patricio after five minutes firing in from a distance with the Portuguese goalkeeper clearing into the path of Immobile. But the Lazio forward sent the rebound over the crossbar, with Alessandro Florenzi also sending an effort wide from an angle.

Former AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, whistled by the crowd every time he touched the ball after moving back to Juventus this season, headed onto the side-netting from a free-kick. Federico Chiesa came close on 53 minutes after a cross from Cristiano Biraghi following good work from Marco Verratti but the Portuguese defence cleared. Italy play a friendly against the United States in Genk on Tuesday.