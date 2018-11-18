Share:

NANKANA SAHIB-Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the upcoming Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) across the district.

The vendors have established stalls where different things relating to Miladun Nabi celebrations are available. There is witnessed a large number of people, especially of youths and kids, at these stalls.

The people are decorating their homes and streets. There is hardly any street and road which is not decorated in Nankana City.

There are some areas where street committees have been made to decorate the area. Everybody wants and wishes to decorate its area more than others. So, there is some sort of competition among different areas and streets.

The people have also illuminated their houses with different colourful lights. Mehfils are being held in mosques in which faithful are participating with zeal and fervour. Apart from this, the government buildings have also been decorated.

VALUABLES GUTTED

Valuables in a beauty shop gutted in a fire. Reportedly, fire broke out suddenly in Muqdas Beauty Parlour due to a short circuit in electricity wires. As a result, valuables worth Rs40,000 were reduced to ashes.