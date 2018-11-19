Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A protest rally was taken out from railway station roundabout to post office chowk under Sindh action committee here on Sunday to protest against construction of dam at Indus River and issuance of national identity cards to non-Sindhi people.

Hundreds of workers and office bearers of different Qaum Parast organisations participated in the rally while protesters carrying banners and placards, led by president Sindh United party Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah. Protesters marched through main roads and arrived at post office chowk.

Speaking to the protesters, Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah alleged that agriculture economic of Sindh had been devastated as 60 percent agriculture fertile lands of interior Sindh had been changed into barren owing to growing acute shortage of irrigation water. He blamed that dacoity was made on the water of river Sindh as a result drought like situation persisting in the interior Sindh particularly.

He further said that owing to devastated the agriculture land, lakhs of labors affecting as deprived of their daily livelihood and migrating to other areas for gaining their daily livelihood.

He further said that growing extremism had also damaged the economic of Sindh province. He regretted that government had gathered the donation for construction of dam but excess money of gathered donation had been expended on advertisements.

He said that donated masses money was being used for advertisement purpose while there was not need of constructing the dam while needed of jobs.

He said that rulers had pressed the masses by imposing more than taxes instead to give relief to the poor masses. He demanded the authorities to release the nation parast missing workers and office bearers from illegal captivity.

Deedar Sham said that only Sindhi people have right on river Sindh and no any dam will be constructed without willing of Sindhi people.

Azad Panhwer, Riaz Chandio, Khalique Junejo and others also spoke.