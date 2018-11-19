Share:

LAHORE - The International Psychiatric Conference concluded at a hotel here on Sunday with recommendations for people at the helm of affairs to take steps to improve services in the otherwise neglected specialty.

The three day event arranged by the Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) formulated these recommendations in the light of input taken from experts from Pakistan and other countries.

The conference recommended creating posts for psychiatrists at district level as the existing numbers were not enough to fulfill the requirements of such a huge population of Pakistan. Pakistan has one of the lowest patient-to-doctor ratios in mental health in the world. There are less than 500 trained psychiatrists, which is one psychiatrist for more than half-million people. It recommended incorporating child, genetics and forensic psychiatry services in existing mental health system by introducing their fellowship and degree program. It also recommended introduction of psychiatry as a major subject at undergraduate level. The moot recommended bringing necessary amendments in mental health act after due consultation with experts. It demanded promulgation of mental health act in the provinces where such law does not exist.

During plenary session on Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Dr Zoobia Ramzan spoke on psychiatric morbidity among sexually abused children in intact versus broken families.

Prof Saleem Jehangir chaired session on Psychiatry: Neurosciences and Spirituality. Dr Naeem Siddiqui spoke on Neurosciences or Spirituality; Confusion or Reality, Prof Shahid Rashid on psychological and spiritual growth, Dr Rida Hanif on trends of visiting faith healers among patients with various psychiatry illnesses in Pakistan, Dr Ayesha Silwat on impact of spiritual practices on mental health. Prof Ghulam Rasool chaired session on mood disorders. Dr Amer Abbas Qureshi spoke on major depressive disorders among epileptic patients, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar on psychiatric co-morbidity associated with mental disorders, Prof Asif Bashir on Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and Psychosurgery, current and future applications, Dr Rana Muzammil Shamsher Khan on frequency of Obsessive-Compulsive Symptoms in depression.

Leading pharmaceutical companies, both local and multi-national, dealing in medicines relating to psychiatric disorders arranged stalls with useful information material about causes and symptoms of different diseases and possible medication.