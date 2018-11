Share:

islamabad - The annual all Pakistan Naat competition jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television in connection with Eid Mild-un-Nabi (SAW) will be held on Monday at Bukhari Auditorium, National Broadcasting House Islamabad.

Radio Pakistan is also airing special programmes to highlight the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in light of government’s decision to celebrate 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal officially with religious fervour, PTV news reported.