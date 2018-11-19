Share:

JHELUM/Islamabad - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said equal distribution of resources was crucial to make the country a welfare state and the incumbent PTI government would fulfill all the promises which the party had made with the people at the hustings.

Addressing a public gathering at Fatehpur (Jhelum), the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide all basic facilities to the masses as per the party's election manifesto.

Lamenting over the attitude of previous governments, he said the common people were deprived of basic health and education facilities in the country while the children of former rulers used to study abroad and get medical treatment there.

The schoolchildren in Pakistan, he said, did not have chairs to sit in classrooms with no English teachers, but those of the former rulers were studying in London. The rich went abroad for treatment of even minor diseases, he added.

The minister said the farmers and common people of Jhelum and Domeli, which had historical significance, were struggling for their basic rights. Provision of clean drinking water and employment opportunities were their due rights like those of the main cities.

The previous governments instead of giving priority to the basic issues, spent huge amounts on unnecessary projects like Orange Train and Metro Bus services, he added.

Fawad said the people of Jhelum contributed billions of rupees to the national exchequer each year but the city was not getting its due right in development and welfare projects.

He said funds of Rs 1,500 billion had been given to Balochistan in the past but there was not even a single well-equipped hospital in the province. Its people had to go to cities of other provinces to get treatment, he added.

The minister said the attitude of opposition parties was not serious as they walked out of the parliament over the government's demand of accountability into corrupt practices committed during the last 10 years. “They (opposition) claim that democracy is in danger when we stress for accountability into corruption of billions of rupees,” he added.

The government, he said, would, however, ensure accountability into embezzlement of billions of rupees - the money that actually belonged to the people of the country.

“Those having bikes before starting their political career are now owners of precious vehicles and they will be held accountable,” he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always talked to strengthen the local government system in the country so that the public money could be spent for the welfare of common people and on improving the infrastructure at the grassroots level.

Fawad said the government was committed to introduce such a local government system where the public funds would be utilized for the welfare and betterment of the masses.

It was the government's responsibility to take steps for the uplift of remote areas, which was only possible through a vibrant local government system, he added.

Member of the National Assembly Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, members of the Punjab Assembly Raja Yawar Kamal and Sameera Javed, and notables of the area, including Raja Muhammad Munawer, were also present on the occasion. They briefed the minister about the issues being faced by the people of the area.

The minister assured to resolve the problems on priority basis as the government would spend each and every penny from the public exchequer on the welfare of people.

Separately in an interview with a private news channel on Sunday, Fawad said the PTI government was making all-out efforts for the economic stability of the country.

The minister, said the economy was in dire straits due to wrong policies of last regimes. The PTI government had taken many corrective measures, which were showing positive results. Talks were underway with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilise the economic situation.

Fawad said the previous governments had trapped the country in the debt web. The borrowed amount was spent on unnecessary projects or the ones which were only profitable for them. The national wealth was stolen by the last rulers or spent at their personal whims, he alleged.

The minister said the recovery of national wealth looted by the Sharifs and Zardari could end the financial crisis being faced by the country. It was the PTI's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the last general election on the promise to make the corrupt accountable with recovery of the stolen public money.

The PTI government, he said, was taking steps to take the looters and thieves of the public money to task. The crackdown against the corrupt would continue and no one would be spared.

We will bring the change that we have promised to the people at the hustings,” Fawad said.

He said the culture of sweeping everything under the carpet prevailed during the past regimes. The corrupt were shielded only to perpetuate their rules, but that culture had now changed, he added.

The information minister said the last governments of PML-N and the PPP had destroyed the government departments through their corrupt practices. Political appointees could be witnessed in every department, he added.

He said the people had given mandate to the PTI and attached high hopes to its government. They would not be disappointed. Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the nation into confidence on November 29 over the government’s performance on completion of 100 days, he added.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking revolutionary steps for betterment of the people of his province. The PTI government would not disappoint the people of Punjab, he added.

As regards reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the minister said it was meant to appoint right persons at key posts.

He said the current government had not made even a single appointment in the National Accountability Bureau.

To a question, the minister said without protecting the rights of minorities, a Madinah-like state could not be established in the country. It was the government's responsibility to protect all minority community members, including Aasia Bibi, who was in Pakistan, he added.

He said a new media regulatory authority would be set up, which would regulate all kinds of media, including social media. A law was under consideration under which no one would be let scot-free for defaming anyone, he added.

To another question, Fawad said the opposition wanted another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), however, the government would not fulfill their desire.