A prominent spiritual leader demanded on Sunday constitution of a board to carry out research on various aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that the same could be placed on the internet for benefit of people at large. Pir Kabir Ali Shah, who is also the custodian of Choora Sharif seat of spirituality, said this while talking to reporters that Muslims should effectively counter the enemies’ propaganda against Islam. For the past several years, Pir Kabir Ali has been running a special campaign to persuade Muslim women to cover themselves with shawls. For this purpose, he gifts shawls to women. So far, he has given 1.2 million shawls to ladies and his gesture is bringing a very positive response. He is committed to continuing the mission in the future. Another important mission he is working on is the construction of mosques in Pakistan and other countries. He says he has set up 98 mosques so far to facilitate people of the relevant localities to offer their prayers there. Some of the mosques are in Britain and the United States. He said Choora Sharif has nothing to do with politics. However, his followers would vigorously support all steps taken by the PTI government for the promotion of Islamic values. “If the rulers set their direction towards Madina, we’ll support all their policies and decisions”, said Pir Kabir Ali Shah. He was of the opinion that the government should include teachings of sufis in the curriculum for the benefit of the younger generation. He is holding the 43rd conference on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Tuesday (11th of Rabiul Awwal) at his residence at Khyaban-i-Choora Sharif, Lahore. It is in Hanjarwal area. A large number of people from Pakistan and other countries are expected to participate. –Staff Reporter