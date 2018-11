Share:

JHANG: The gunny-bag-packed dead body of a missing Intermediate student was recovered here, police said. After being spotted by passersby, the police took into custody a gunny bag from Satellite Town. Upon search, strangled body of Abu Baqar, a student of Intermediate 1st year who had gone missing a couple of days ago, was recovered. The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem and the police registered a case against unidentified murderers.