Share:

LAHORE - PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Opposition would not stay mum when the people of Pakistan are buried under inflation while PM’s sister Aleema Khan gets an NRO over billions worth of undeclared assets.

Responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, Marriyum said that he should feel ashamed of defending a PM who is a compulsive liar and takes pride in his U-turns.

The former Information Minister stressed that statements by Fawad Chaudhry wouldn’t silence the Opposition and it would continue to question the group of “accomplished thieves” running the government.

“The Opposition wouldn’t stop asking about the lofty promises of five million houses and 10 million jobs for the poor, which the government has so far been unable to make any substantial progress on. The Opposition would continue to question the billions worth of undeclared assets of PM’s sister Aleema Khan, the source of income for these assets and how were those funds transferred abroad. The Opposition would not be silenced over the disastrous incompetence of this government leading Pakistan into an economic crisis. The Opposition would continue asking as to how many among these Treasury Benches are enlisted in the list of money launderers of over Rs 800 billion to 10 countries”, she said.

These questions are not an agenda of the Opposition, but the answers every Pakistani is demanding from this government and its U-turn Prime Minister and no level of indecent statement can shun the people’s representatives from voicing the sentiments of the people, Marriyum said.