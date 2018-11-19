Share:

islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a ‘Seerat corner’ here at its Central library to provide academic support to the students for conducting research work on teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that are relevant to contemporary time.

The Seerat corner contains updated information in the form of books and journals, a press release stated on Sunday.

It will also be a source of inspiration and guidance for the younger generation to shape their life in accordance with the sayings and practices of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood while highlighting Allama Iqbal Open University’s efforts promoting Islamic studies.

The University in recent years also took a number of other measures, laying special focus on the promotion of ‘Quran and Sunnah’ through academic pursuits.

It has been decided that Allama Iqbal Open University will introduce a four-year degree program (BS) on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ from next semester. Such a program will be introduced for the first time in the country.

Allama Iqbal Open University has achieved many distinctions in the field of Islamic Studies. It won five national awards on promotion of Seerat-un-Nabi’ (SAW) through its research-based academic work.

It was for first time that that Allama Iqbal Open University was declared the best one among the higher educational institutions on writing research journal and articles by the Federal Ministry of Religious affairs with five awards.

Recently, a specialized research journal on Seerat Studies was launched. Higher Education Commission has awarded three indexing agencies to Allama Iqbal Open University for providing free online access to research articles, facilitating researchers and academicians.

These include one on Islamic studies, among others. According to the Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies Allama Iqbal Open University Professor Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, the University has set up an exclusive department to work on Seerat-un-Nabi that is now actively engaged in disseminating the message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) among the young generation through various academic programs.