LAHORE : Pathfinder International, in collaboration with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) under the project Naya Qadam, inaugurated its series of four events on Family Planning and Population Issues in October 2018. The second event of the series titled “Youth Dialogue-Unpacking Gender and Age for Family Planning” was held at SZABIST. Pathfinder organised and conducted a dialogue with youth to talk about their behaviors and practices around access to various forms of contraception and health care services because it is essential to educate the young population about reproductive health and rights, so that they can make informed decision about their and others life. The panelists included academia, youth and public health professionals: