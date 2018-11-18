Share:

LAHORE-With the success of its past editions in New Delhi, Lahore and Karachi, the multi-dimensional platform Shaan-e-Pakistan, led by the powerhouse Huma Nassr, has announced the official dates of upcoming music awards.

Singers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, UK and other countries will participate in the awards to be held on March 22, 2019 in Pakistan.

Speaking about the awards during a lunch hosted by Shaan-e-Pakistan, Huma Nassr said: “We have invite the entire music fraternity to join us to grow this vision and academy to present the summit and awards in March featuring collaboration of musicians in different genres with few international musicians gracing the event as international jury and collaboration with our local Shaan-e-Pakistan of music.

Indian film producer Rakesh Sabharwal said: “Shaan-e-Pakistan music award is unique because we don’t have any music award show in Pakistan. Since the partition, this will be the first musical award being held in March. We have committed three big singers from India. One of them will be the Wadali Brothers, they haven’t come to Pakistan ever. It took me three months to convince Wadali Brothers and finally they agreed.”

Speaking about the ban of Pakistani artists in India, Rakesh said: “Most of the Pakistani singers are recording songs for Indian films in Dubai. The reason of the ban is the political differences otherwise artist has no boundaries. This is my third visit to Pakistan. Whenever I visit, I receive immense love and respect. I believe the hype Pakistani singers have got across the world is because of Bollywood.”

Speaking about Pakistani cinema, Rakesh said: “Pakistan’s film industry is moving towards revival with time. Last time I watched ‘Actor in Law’ and was really impressed by the work of Nabeel Qureshi. There have been very few Pakistani film releases across the border yet we have not seen producers trying to promote their films in India. Now, it’s come to a point where, due to several issues, we must first attempt to improve relations between the two nations.”