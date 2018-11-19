Share:

ISLAMABAD: A significant round of talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start here today (Monday). According to sources, the IMF has recommended amendments in Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to increasing number of filers in country and imposing new taxes of worth more than Rs160bn and an increase in the interest rates. The IMF has also recommended the government to control expenditures, but the government has differed with IMF for imposing a mini budget on public. Sources further revealed that IMF has also made it conditional for loan to expedite the privatization programme, and also to increase regulatory duties and tax on vehicles.–Online