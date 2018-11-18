Share:

SIALKOT-A delegation of 15 male and female Sikh Yatrees from Canada visited Gurdawara Babey Di Beri in Sialkot and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Shakargarh.

Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu (In-charge/caretaker of Gurdawara Babey Di Beri Sialkot) informed that the Sikh yatrees performed religious rites there. They also refreshed their old memories and distributed sweets there.

The Sikh yatrees led by Sardar Amrit Singh, lauded the Pakistan government’s sincere efforts for ensuring religious freedom to minorities and safeguarding sacred places and Gurdawaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

They also thanked Pakistan for rendering splendid hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees reached here from different countries.

The Sikh yatrees , while talking to the newsmen, said that there is no doubt to say that Pakistan is a peaceful country and people of Pakistan are also very peace-loving, saying that the Pakistanis have given marvellous love, affection, care and unforgettable hospitality to the visiting Sikh yatrees .

They said that the felt it homelike while visiting Pakistan in a fully secured and love-filled atmosphere.

“We have brought love here from Canada and will go back to their countries with the unforgettable love given them by the people of Pakistan”, they expressed.

They also pledged to make all out sincere efforts to promote the soft image of Pakistan globally as a peaceful and peace-loving country.