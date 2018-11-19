Share:

MOSCOW:- Austrian star Marcel Hirscher scraped into first place after a dramatic second run in Levi, finishing in 1:51.04 during the opener of this year’s Alpine ski world cup. Hirscher ended 0.09 seconds ahead of Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen. After a strong start Hirscher lost some time in the final sector of the descent but held on to clinch the win from Kristoffersen. But the defining moment in the race was a cruel last-minute twist in the fortunes of the French team. Both Clement Noel and Victor Muffat-Jeandet looked set for a podium finish before missing the same gate, metres from the finish line, within minutes of each other.–AFP