WASHINGTON:- A study showed that parents sucking on baby's pacifier might lower the child's risk of developing allergies. The study, presented at the on-going American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology meeting in Seattle, found that those babies had a lower level of the antibody that was linked to the development of allergies and asthma. The researchers suggested that parents might be passing healthy oral bacteria in their saliva that would affect the early development of their child's immune system.–Xinhua

"Although we can't say there's a cause and effect relationship, we can say the microbes a child is exposed to early on in life will affect their immune system development," said Eliane Abou-Jaoud, a Henry Ford allergist fellow and the study's lead author.