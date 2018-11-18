Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The number of women, who have died by suicide, in Bahawalpur district has risen to an alarming extent apparently due to increase in financial, social, and domestic problems.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that the number of women, who have committed suicide, is drastically high.

Reasons behind these suicides are mostly free will marriage, divorce, financial difficulties, sexual assault, kidnapping, and bad domestic circumstances.

According to the report of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, 150 women in 2016, 156 women in 2017, and 34 women in current year lost their lives by ingesting black stone which is sold overtly at shops and no ban on its sale is a big question on the performance of the district administration and related departments.

Similarly, in rural areas, the pills which are used to protect wheat from rodents have become a major tool to commit suicide.

In 2017, 87 cases were reported in which women swallowed these pills 39 lost their lives. While in the current year, 69 cases have been reported so far in which 24 women have lost their lives.

Moreover, according to the official record, 50 individuals ended their lives in 2017 by using poisonous material other than black stone and pills while the first 10 months of the ongoing year witnessed 605 cases of suicide attempts in which 27 lost their lives. The number of deaths through these poisonous materials is way more than the official numbers.

Sumaira Malik Advocate told The Nation that women committed suicide due to frustration caused by social and financial difficulties.

She said: "Women are not supported by the police system; there is a need to resolve women's problems at government level while awareness seminars should also be conducted in this regard."

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur Chairperson Shehla Ehsan said: "We have to stop the increasing trend of suicides in women; we have to take care of the rights of our mothers, daughters, and wives. It is the only way we can avoid such distressing situation."

Social Worker Rabia Malik said: "There is a need to implement of the laws made for the protection of women; poor women should be provided with monthly aid package by the Punjab government, and through the programmes like Benazir Income Support Programme, Baitul Maal, and Zakat which can mitigate financial problems of the women."

Nausheen Qureshi said that women committed suicide due to injustice, and denial or violation of their rights. She added: "Laws have been made for women protection, but no one implements them due to which women commit suicide out of frustration.

The provincial and federal government should come forward with their policy for the protection of women."