ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reaffirmed his U-turn statement saying that taking a U-turn to reach one's objective is the "hallmark of great leadership." "Doing a U-turn to reach one's objective is the hallmark of great leadership, just as lying to save ill-gotten wealth is the hallmark of crooks," he said in a tweet. Khan on Friday had said that a leader who does not take U-turns according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader.