Share:

rawalpindi - The Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has constituted teams to approach and convince parents who have refused to vaccinate their children. In charge Anti-Polio drive Muhammad Hussain here on Sunday said during the recent polio campaign concluded on November 16 in the entire district, around 500 parents refused to administer polio drops to their children.

Talking to APP, he said that the teams found and vaccinated four children in the area of Chaman Zar Colony after convincing their parents.

He said, “Refusal cases were reported from all Tehsils of the district and their number was significantly low as around only 500 refusal cases were reported out of 840,250 children”. Hussain said the situation was improving and hoped that all refusal cases would be covered within a week to make the country free from Polio virus.