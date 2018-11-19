Share:

NAPLES - Lexi Thompson fired a four-under par 68 on Saturday to take a commanding three-shot lead over Nelly Korda in the LPGA’s season-ending Tour Championship in Naples, Florida. Thompson made four of her five birdies on the back nine at Tiburon Golf Club to put herself in position for a first win of 2018. “Golf is all about momentum,” said Thompson, who can expunge the memory of a missed two-footer that cost her victory here last year. “I just tried to keep the same attitude as I did the last two days.” A victory would extend Thompson’s streak to six straight LPGA seasons with at least one win. Her 16-under total of 200 put her three clear of Korda, who had 8 birdies in her 5-under 67. It was a further three shots back to Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, who had 3 birdies without a bogey in her 3-under 69.–AFP