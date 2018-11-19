Share:

KHAIRPUR - Three boys of a family died in road accident at national highway near Hingorja on Sunday.

According to Hingorja Police, a trailer collided with a motorcycle at national highway near Hingorja, resultantly three motorcyclists Manthar Kalhoro, 14, Ghulam Asghar, 13, and Muhammad Shuban Kalhoro, 12, of village Juman Kalhoro were died on the spot. The deceased are cousins to each other and they were going to attend a marriage ceremony of their relatives near Hingorja.

Police took bodies into custody and after autopsy from Hingorja Health Center sent the same to their village Juman Kalhoro. Police arrested the trailer driver and lodged case against him.