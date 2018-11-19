Share:

KARACHI - A firefighter among three people were injured in a fire erupted at a multi-storey towel factory in the New Karachi industrial area, here on Sunday.

According to details, the towel factory where the fire erupted was located within the limits of Gabol Town police station. Reacting on information, at least three fire tenders reached the site and participated in the fire extinguish work. According to fire brigade department spokesperson, keeping the intensity of the fire, seven more fire tenders and one snorkel were also dispatched to the fire site to douse the flame. The fire brigade was informed about the fire at around 4:15am, said the spokesperson, added that the firefighters faced massive difficulties in the fire extinguish work due to the shortage of the supply of the water and the narrow streets.

The firefighters, however, broken the walls of the factory from three sides to douse the flames. They also attempted to douse the fire from the rooftops of the nearby factories. Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site.

Fire brigade spokesperson said that the reason behind a fire is yet to ascertained while equipments and towel and cloth worth millions of rupees has been turned into ashes due to the fire.

Police said that no loss of life was reported in the fire as only a watchman of the factory was presented in the factory, who informed about the fire, adding that a firefighter among three people were injured when the roof of the burning factory collapsed. Police said that no criminal element was found during initial investigations while the fire apparently broke out accidently.