SAHIWAL/GUJRANWALA -Five persons including three of a same family including two died in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Sunday. In Sahiwal, three members of a same family were killed when a speeding truck knocked down a bike they were riding here on Kamalia Road in Chichawatni on Sunday. According to police and Rescue 1122, three members of same family identified as: 25-year-old Imran, 27-year-old Kalsoom and 40-year-old Adeela were on the way to Kamalia on bike from Vehari. In the meanwhile a truck, coming from the opposite direction, knocked down the bike, killing all the three members on the spot. On information, the police and rescue personnel reached the scene and shifted the dead bodies to Civil Hospital Sahiwal for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded the truck and registered a case against the driver who managed to flee the scene. In Gujranwala, two youth died and two others sustained injuries in a road accident here in Samanabad area on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, four friends - Shoaib, Waqas, Ali and Zeeshan were going to attend a wedding ceremony on a bike. Near Samanabad, a dumper truck hit the motorcycle. Resultantly Shoaib and Waqas died on the spot while Ali and Zesshan received injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 team.