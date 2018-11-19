Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Shopian district on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops at Reban in Zainpora area of the district.

The martyred youth were identified as Nawaz Ahmad and Yawar Wani. The authorities suspended internet services in the area.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in Indian-occupied Kashmir has paid tributes to Parvaiz Ahmad Billa and Shuhada-e-Aali Kadal on their death anniversaries.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “These martyrs have rendered sacrifices for our better and secure future and no Kashmiri can ignore their struggle and sacrifices.”

Paying tributes to the martyrs, he said struggle will continue till taking their mission to its logical conclusion.

The spokesman said the martyrdom anniversary of Shuhada-e-Aali Kadal will be observed on November 19.

“JKLF leaders along with other people will gather at Mazar-e-Shuhada Eidgah at 10:30 a.m and will participate in a remembrance-cum-prayers meeting,” he said.

In this connection, he said, a blood donation camp will also be held at JKLF office Abiguzar from 11:30 in the morning. The JKLF leaders, activists, students and well-wishers will donate their blood for the welfare of the needy, the spokesman added.