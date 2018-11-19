Share:

SAN DIEGO - Officers of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have tightened preparations at the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California, for the arrival of massive caravans of Central American migrants. In the Border Field State Park, which is on the very southwestern corner of the United States and 15 miles (24 km) south of San Diego, CBP personnel set up wire protection net on the border fence on Friday.

Ryan Gosalves, an officer of CBP, told Xinhua they work around the clock at the Imperial Beach, with 20 agents on duty in each shift.

A total of 400 CBP agents were deployed at the Imperial Beach, which has a 6.5-mile (9.8 km) borderline with Mexico, he said, adding there were 2,200 agents in all at US-Mexico border across the country.

Remote monitors and camera towers were set up along the border at the Imperial Beach to watch for migrants, Gosalves said.

The US government has said that immigrants who enter the country illegally would be banned from applying for asylum.

US President Donald Trump has categorized the caravan as an “invasion” and ordered the US Department of Defense to deploy active-duty troops to the border in assistance to border security forces.

At least 1,800 migrants, mainly from Honduras, have arrived in groups in the Mexican border city of Tijuana this week. More are expected to arrive since they are currently traveling in nearby towns, authorities said. Authorities from Mexico and the United States met in Tijuana on Friday to coordinate plans prior to the arrival of massive caravans of Central American migrants.