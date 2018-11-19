Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sensitising the issue, the Election Commission of Pakistan is asking the registered voters to reconcile their addresses mentioned in the computerised identity cards (CNICs) and the places where their vote is currently registered by December 31. The ECP spokesperson in a press statement asked the voters to make sure their votes are registered either at the present or permanent addresses mentioned in their CNICs.

As per new election laws, a person shall be deemed to be resident of an electoral area mentioned in the CNIC. This can be either the temporary or permanent address given in the CNIC. The ECP, in its press release, also mentioned that forms for correction/change of address tagged “form-21” is available on its website or can be obtained from the office of district election commissioner in every district throughout the country. The law, however, exempts government servants giving them option to get registered in area of their current posting. All such voters who would need to change their address would have to submit duly filled form-21 with the office of district election commissioner in person or through their authorised representative.