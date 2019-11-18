Share:

Rawalpindi-The provincial government has set up five “Kisan Platforms” in different parts of city in order to provide the citizens fresh vegetables at affordable prices.

These five Kisan Platforms have been established in Iqbal Park (Shamasabad), Committee Chowk, Haidri Chowk, Chuhur Chowk, and Gulzar-e-Quaid.

The purpose of setting up these platforms to facilitate the farmers to bring their vegetables direct to these platforms from fields and to end the influence of whole-sale dealers and middlemen, said Secretary Cooperative Punjab Mansoor Qadir during his visit at Iqbal Park on Murree Road on Monday.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Khan Dogar, officers of district government, agriculture department and market committee members were also present.

While speaking, Secretary Cooperative Mansoor Qadir said following instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the city district government Rawalpindi has established five ‘Kisan Platforms’ in different localities where all vegetables would be sold to people at cheaper prices as compared to sabzi mandi and vegetable bazaars.

“Farmers will bring vegetables directly in ‘Kisan Bazaars’ rather Rawalpindi/Islamabad sabzi mandi to auction and sell at lower rates in this regard,” he added.

He said this step has been taken only to end the monopoly of wholesale dealers in sabzi mandi where they purchase all kinds of vegetables by poor farmers at lower prices but sell at skyrocketing prices.

“The wholesale dealers charge prices of vegetables as per their own will and then loot the shopkeepers by selling the commodities on high prices,” he said.

Initially, the local management has set up five ‘Kisan Platform’ in different localities of Shamsabad, Chur, Committee Chowk, Haidri Chowk and Gulzar-e-Quaid. The citizens could purchase all kinds of vegetables including onion, potato, tomato, ginger, garlic etc at lower prices, he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Asim told that we have decided to establish five ‘Kisan Platforms” where public could buy all kinds of vegetables in lower prices. Initially, we will set up five bazaars in city but it will increase its number with the passage of time, he claimed. He said that farmers will bring vegetables directly in ‘Kisan Platform’ instead of fruit markets.

“We will provide all facilities to farmers in this regard,” he assured.

He said that profiteers and hoarders are looting public both hands and we are trying to break the back of looters. The wholesale dealers are purchasing vegetables by farmers at cheaper prices but selling it in skyrocketing prices in the guise of auction, he said. He also said that Shamsabad Kisan Platform and Chur Kisan Platform were operational while other three ‘Kisan Platforms’ will start from Tuesday (today).

On the other hand, the brigade of special price magistrates of district government have failed in controlling the price hike in general markets despite lodging more than 200 FIRs and arresting 100 profiteers and hoarders.

During a survey to different markets, it was learnt that the shopkeepers and vendors are selling 1kg tomato at Rs240, onion at Rs90, potato at Rs50, ginger at Rs360 and garlic at Rs400 per kg.