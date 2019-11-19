Share:

KARACHI - As many as 741 people were killed and some 10, 772 received various types of injuries during different road traffic accidents in many parts of the city, the in charge of the Sindh police’s accident analysis and research department, Inspector Ali Suhag, informed the audience during a seminar held at the Mass Communication Department, University of Karachi.

The students of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi in collaboration with Traffic Police Sindh observed the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The KU Registrar of University Professor Dr Saleem Shehzad, student advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, security officer Dr Moiz and SSP Qamar were also present on this occasion.

Inspector Ali Suhag mentioned that more than 60 percent of the victims of road traffic accidents are youngsters and motorcyclists while poor fittest vehicles, broken road infrastructures, lack of awareness regarding traffic rules and wrong way travelling are some major causes of road traffic accidents in Karachi.

He said that the purpose to establish this center is due to the fast increase in accidents (fatal/non-fatal) across Sindh, particularly in Karachi. He informed the audience that there was no centralized mechanism for collecting data on road accidents, analyzing trends and preventive measures.

Inspector Ali Suhag mentioned that unfortunately there is no direct communication among the stakeholders which is necessary so that solid precautionary measures could be established to prevent such cases. He said that there is no proper forum on road safety or road studies.

“We have to create education (awareness) regarding traffic rules and enforce it in letter and spirit and remove all engineering faults so that the ratio of road traffic accidents can be minimised while we need train staff to take immediately action to provide emergency response on the scene.”

He urged that motorcyclists particularly youngsters always wear helmet and mount side glasses in motorcycles. He advised women to wrap up clothes and riders to use rear-wheel chain cover and should not exceed more than 60 kilometers per hour speed and always use left last lane to commute on roads.

Meanwhile, the ADIG Shaaban Ali asked the participants of the seminar not to show reckless behavior on roads. “This life is so beautiful and we feel very sad when we witness a person lost his or her life due to negligence.”

He shared that in Karachi 261 people have lost their lives in one single year of which 67 percent were motorcyclists. He asked not to use cellular phones while driving and also follow traffic rules while commuting on roads. He believed that violation of traffic rules was the main reason for traffic accidents.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, who presided over the seminar, said that before handing over the keys of vehicles to our children, we must make sure that they have learned all driving rules and have command to drive two or four-wheelers on roads.

He mentioned that discipline and awareness regarding the traffic laws should be taught to everyone. He said that wrong parking and wrong-way driving are increasing in the city which should be discouraged at every platform. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi of the university stressed the need for more road traffic awareness campaigns

The event organizer Tahira Tariq informed the audience that the objective of organizing this event was to create road traffic awareness by remembering road accident victims and learning how to avoid such accidents in the future. This day is being celebrated by the western world since 2000.

Later, candlelight vigil was held to mark the world day of remembrance for road traffic victims.