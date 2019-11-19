Share:

LAHORE - The King Edward Medial University (KEMU) hosted a colourful event to welcome newcomers to the university on Monday.

The vice chancellor, registrar, deans, directors, chairpersons, departmental heads, students and parents turned up at the historic Library Hall of Patiala Block.

Prof Bilquis Shabbir welcomed the newcomers to the country’s hub of medical knowledge and most prestigious institution of medical education. As usual, the King Edward Medical University remained the first choice of the best lot of aspiring doctors for the 2019- 2024 session.

Reiterating resolve to uphold the tradition of meritorious services, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal renewed pledge to equip the newcomers with the latest knowledge so that another fleet of the best could be produced to deliver better healthcare service.

Prof Gondal shared his personal experience in first year at KEMU, adjustment in new learning environment and hostel life. He urged students to seek knowledge with dedication and hard work to rise and shine to fame.

Prof Asad Aslam Khan emphasised the need for maintaining discipline and follow ethical practices.Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi presented hostel rules and narrated his student’s life experiences.

Prof Raafea Tafweez, Prof Saqib Sohail and Dr Shakeel Ahmad presented about basic sciences departments. Prof Saira Afzal presented regulations of King Edward Medical University.Prof Asghar Naqi told about postgraduate programs and opportunities for training in the King Edward Medical University.

Prof congratulated the newly admitted students and their parents and expressed hope that these students will earn fame in the days to come.

Oath to the 1st year students was administered by the Dean Basic Sciences Prof Raafea Tafweez Qureshi. In the end, history book was presented to the highest merit achiever above 97% marks Mr Umer as a representative of students and to Dr Hammad Raza Naqvi as a representative of parents as he and his three children are also Kemcolians. Faculty, students and their parents greatly appreciated the efforts of VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and his team for making every effort for professional development of the students and best doctors of future.